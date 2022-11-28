Accrol Group launches second ESG report 

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL), the UK’s leading independent tissue converter, has announced that it has today published its latest Environmental, Social and Governance Report, which is available on the Group’s website: https://www.accrol.co.uk/esg/

Key report highlights

Environmental performance:

· 15% reduction in tissue waste

· 3% reduction in energy use

· 8% reduction in carbon emissions and still a business in growth

· 15% more rolls per journey achieved removing c.12% trucks off the road

Social performance:

· Living Wage accredited employer – the only accredited UK tissue manufacturer

· Zero lost-time accidents

· Engaged workforce with 89% colleagues proud to work for Accrol

· 22% of females in leadership roles (+6% vs 2020)

Governance performance:

· All sites A or AA BRCGS accredited providing trusted reassurance to leading retailers

· Compliant Sedex member supporting responsible and sustainable business and supply chain decisions

· Supplier code of conduct launched

Gareth Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer of Accrol Group, said:

“Since the launch of our maiden ESG report a year ago, Accrol’s ESG agenda has become even more integral to how we do business. Our approach to ESG makes clear the KPIs and measures we’ve set ourselves, so our stakeholders understand how our ESG framework shapes performance and the standards set.

It enables us to stay focused on long-term sustainable commercial success not just short-term return. It’s great to share some of these examples with you in this year’s report.”