Accrol Group launches its first Environmental, Social and Governance report

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL), the UK’s leading independent tissue converter, has announced that it has today published its first Environmental, Social and Governance Report, which is available on the Group’s website: https://www.accrol.co.uk/esg/

The report sets out the Group’s vision for ESG and how it intends to achieve its goals, using clear targets and KPIs and a reporting framework against which progress will be demonstrated.