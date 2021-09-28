Twitter
Accrol Group launches its first Environmental, Social and Governance report

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL), the UK’s leading independent tissue converter, has announced that it has today published its first Environmental, Social and Governance Report, which is available on the Group’s website: https://www.accrol.co.uk/esg/  

The report sets out the Group’s vision for ESG and how it intends to achieve its goals, using clear targets and KPIs and a reporting framework against which progress will be demonstrated.

Gareth Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer of Accrol Group, said:

“Accrol’s vision is to be a carbon neutral business that improves the lives of its people and communities, while working in partnership with suppliers to deliver sustainable products to customers and consumers and consistent results to our investors.

In this, our first sustainability report, we have detailed the actions we are currently taking and how we expect these to benefit both our business and our stakeholders. It also outlines what we plan to do next. Our relentless approach to operational excellence in the business applies equally to ESG and we will use this framework to measure our progress and showcase our performance over time.”

