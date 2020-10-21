Accenture plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.7% Upside

Accenture plc with ticker code (ACN) now have 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 270 and 207 calculating the mean target price we have 240.78. Now with the previous closing price of 230.05 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 4.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 230.87 and the 200 moving average now moves to 211.65. The market cap for the company is $143,866m. Visit the company website at: http://www.accenture.com

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies. The company’s Financial Services segment offers services for profitability pressures, industry consolidation, regulatory changes, and the need to continually adapt to new digital technologies for banking, capital market, and insurance industries. Its Health & Public Service segment provides consulting services and digital solutions to help clients deliver social, economic, and health outcomes for healthcare payers and providers, government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The company’s Products segment helps clients enhance their performance in distribution, sales, and marketing; in research and development, and manufacturing; and in business functions, such as finance, human resources, procurement, and supply chain. This segment serves clients in consumer goods, retail, and travel services industries; automotive, freight and logistics, industrial and electrical equipment, consumer durable and heavy equipment, and construction and infrastructure management companies; and pharmaceutical, medical technology, and biotechnology companies. Its Resources segment enables clients in chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, and utilities industries to develop and implement strategies, improve operations, manage complex change initiatives, and integrate digital technologies. Accenture plc has alliance relationships with Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Pegasystems, Salesforce, SAP, Workday, TradeIX, and Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

