Accenture plc – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.8% Downside

Accenture plc found using ticker (ACN) have now 23 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 268 and 191 with the average target price sitting at 229.74. With the stocks previous close at 238.83 this indicates there is a potential downside of -3.8%. The day 50 moving average is 233.96 while the 200 day moving average is 200.68. The market capitalisation for the company is $153,031m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.accenture.com

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies. The company’s Financial Services segment offers services for profitability pressures, industry consolidation, regulatory changes, and the need to continually adapt to new digital technologies for banking, capital market, and insurance industries. Its Health & Public Service segment provides consulting services and digital solutions to help clients deliver social, economic, and health outcomes for healthcare payers and providers, government departments and agencies, public service organizations, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations. The company’s Products segment helps clients enhance their performance in distribution, sales, and marketing; in research and development, and manufacturing; and in business functions, such as finance, human resources, procurement, and supply chain. This segment serves clients in consumer goods, retail, and travel services industries; automotive, freight and logistics, industrial and electrical equipment, consumer durable and heavy equipment, and construction and infrastructure management companies; and pharmaceutical, medical technology, and biotechnology companies. Its Resources segment enables clients in chemicals, energy, forest products, metals and mining, and utilities industries to develop and implement strategies, improve operations, manage complex change initiatives, and integrate digital technologies. Accenture plc has alliance relationships with Amazon Web Services, Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Pegasystems, Salesforce, SAP, Workday, TradeIX, and Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn