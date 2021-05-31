Accenture plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.1% Upside

Accenture plc found using ticker (ACN) have now 25 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 326 and 265 with a mean TP of 299.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at 280.05 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 287.21 and the 200 day MA is 264.99. The company has a market cap of $179,354m. Find out more information at: http://www.accenture.com

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors. Accenture plc has alliance relationships with Adobe, Alibaba, Amazon Web Services, Blue Yonder, Cisco, Dell, Google, HPE, IBM RedHat, Microsoft, Oracle, Pegasystems, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, VMWare, Workday, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Institut Polytechnique de Paris, CNH Industrial, and Reactive Technologies. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.