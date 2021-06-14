Accenture plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.5% Upside

Accenture plc found using ticker (ACN) have now 25 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 326 and 265 with the average target price sitting at 299.92. With the stocks previous close at 284.22 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.5%. The day 50 moving average is 285.77 and the 200 moving average now moves to 267.7. The market capitalisation for the company is $181,337m. Visit the company website at: http://www.accenture.com

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors. Accenture plc has alliance relationships with Adobe, Alibaba, Amazon Web Services, Blue Yonder, Cisco, Dell, Google, HPE, IBM RedHat, Microsoft, Oracle, Pegasystems, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, VMWare, Workday, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Institut Polytechnique de Paris, CNH Industrial, and Reactive Technologies. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.