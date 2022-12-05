Accenture plc – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.7% Upside

Accenture plc with ticker code (ACN) have now 22 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 375 and 268 with the average target price sitting at 314.18. Now with the previous closing price of 302.83 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 274.54 while the 200 day moving average is 294.49. The market capitalisation for the company is $189,258m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.accenture.com

The potential market cap would be $196,352m based on the market concensus.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services. It also provides change management, HR transformation and delivery, organization strategy and design, talent strategy and development, and leadership and culture services; digital commerce; infrastructure services, including cloud infrastructure managed, cloud and data center, network, digital workplace, database platforms, service management, and cloud and infrastructure security services; data-enabled operating models; technology consulting and AI services; and technology consulting services. In addition, the company offers engineering and R&D digitization, smart connected products, product as-a-service enablement, capital projects, intelligent asset management, digital industrial workforce, and autonomous robotic systems; business process outsourcing; and services related to technology innovation. Further, it provides cloud, ecosystem, marketing, security, supply chain management, zero-based transformation, customer experience, finance consulting, mergers and acquisitions, and sustainability services. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.