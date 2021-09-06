Accenture plc – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.2% Downside

Accenture plc with ticker code (ACN) now have 23 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 364 and 290 calculating the average target price we see 326.58. Now with the previous closing price of 341 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -4.2%. The 50 day MA is 324.64 and the 200 day MA is 292.52. The market cap for the company is $217,718m. Company Website: http://www.accenture.com

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utility sectors. Accenture plc has alliance relationships with Adobe, Alibaba, Amazon Web Services, Blue Yonder, Cisco, Dell, Google, HPE, IBM RedHat, Microsoft, Oracle, Pegasystems, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, VMWare, Workday, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Institut Polytechnique de Paris, CNH Industrial, and Reactive Technologies. It has an agreement with Duke Energy Corporation for the development of a technology platform designed to measure actual baseline methane emissions from natural gas distribution systems. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.