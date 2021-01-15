Accelerate Diagnostics. – Consensus Indicates Potential 42.9% Upside

Accelerate Diagnostics. found using ticker (AXDX) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 8 with the average target price sitting at 12.33. With the stocks previous close at 8.63 this would imply there is a potential upside of 42.9%. The day 50 moving average is 7.81 and the 200 day moving average is 11.29. The company has a market cap of $501m. Find out more information at: http://acceleratediagnostics.com

Accelerate Diagnostics., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infectionsluding gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.