Accelerate Diagnostics – Consenus Indicates Potential 73.4% Upside

Accelerate Diagnostics with ticker code (AXDX) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 13 with the average target price sitting at 14.5. Now with the previous closing price of 8.36 this indicates there is a potential upside of 73.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.27 and the 200 day moving average is 14.79. The company has a market capitalisation of $512m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://acceleratediagnostics.com

Accelerate Diagnostics, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

