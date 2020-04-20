Accelerate Diagnostics – Consenus Indicates Potential 60.8% Upside

Accelerate Diagnostics with ticker code (AXDX) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16 and 13 with the average target price sitting at 14.5. With the stocks previous close at 9.02 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 60.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.04 while the 200 day moving average is 14.7. The company has a market cap of $533m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://acceleratediagnostics.com

Accelerate Diagnostics, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn