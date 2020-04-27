Accelerate Diagnostics – Consenus Indicates Potential 44.9% Upside

Accelerate Diagnostics with ticker code (AXDX) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16 and 13 calculating the average target price we see 14.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.01 this indicates there is a potential upside of 44.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.58 and the 200 day MA is 14.42. The market capitalisation for the company is $584m. Company Website: http://acceleratediagnostics.com

Accelerate Diagnostics, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

