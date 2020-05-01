Accelerate Diagnostics – Consenus Indicates Potential 27.1% Upside

Accelerate Diagnostics found using ticker (AXDX) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 16 and 13 with a mean TP of 14.5. Now with the previous closing price of 11.41 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 27.1%. The 50 day MA is 8.67 and the 200 day moving average is 14.24. The market cap for the company is $620m. Find out more information at: http://acceleratediagnostics.com

Accelerate Diagnostics, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

