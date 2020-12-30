Accelerate Diagnostics – Consensus Indicates Potential 85.1% Upside

Accelerate Diagnostics found using ticker (AXDX) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 20 and 8 calculating the average target price we see 14.33. With the stocks previous close at 7.74 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 85.1%. The day 50 moving average is 7.88 while the 200 day moving average is 11.6. The market capitalisation for the company is $428m. Find out more information at: http://acceleratediagnostics.com

Accelerate Diagnostics, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.