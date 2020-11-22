Accelerate Diagnostics – Consensus Indicates Potential 78.1% Upside

Accelerate Diagnostics with ticker code (AXDX) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20 and 10 with the average target price sitting at 15. Now with the previous closing price of 8.42 this indicates there is a potential upside of 78.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.93 and the 200 day MA is 11.8. The company has a market cap of $476m. Find out more information at: http://acceleratediagnostics.com

Accelerate Diagnostics, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.