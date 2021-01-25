Accelerate Diagnostics – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.9% Upside

Accelerate Diagnostics with ticker code (AXDX) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 8 and has a mean target at 12.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.51 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 44.9%. The 50 day MA is 7.98 and the 200 moving average now moves to 11.01. The market cap for the company is $501m. Find out more information at: http://acceleratediagnostics.com

Accelerate Diagnostics, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.