Accelerate Diagnostics – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.4% Downside

Accelerate Diagnostics with ticker code (AXDX) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 17 and 8 calculating the mean target price we have 12.33. With the stocks previous close at 13.04 this would indicate that there is a downside of -5.4%. The 50 day MA is 9.47 and the 200 day MA is 10.54. The market cap for the company is $788m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://acceleratediagnostics.com

Accelerate Diagnostics, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.