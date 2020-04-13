Acasti Pharma – Consenus Indicates Potential 581.1% Upside

Acasti Pharma with ticker code (ACST) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.15 and 1.89 calculating the mean target price we have 2.52. With the stocks previous close at 0.37 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 581.1%. The day 50 moving average is 0.38 while the 200 day moving average is 1.37. The market capitalisation for the company is $36m. Find out more information at: http://www.acastipharma.com

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

