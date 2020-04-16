Acasti Pharma – Consenus Indicates Potential 486.0% Upside

Acasti Pharma with ticker code (ACST) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3.15 and 1.89 and has a mean target at 2.52. Now with the previous closing price of 0.43 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 486.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.38 while the 200 day moving average is 1.34. The market capitalisation for the company is $42m. Find out more information at: http://www.acastipharma.com

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

