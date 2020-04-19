Acasti Pharma – Consenus Indicates Potential 375.5% Upside

Acasti Pharma found using ticker (ACST) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3.15 and 1.89 with the average target price sitting at 2.52. With the stocks previous close at 0.53 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 375.5%. The 50 day MA is 0.38 and the 200 moving average now moves to 1.32. The market cap for the company is $58m. Company Website: http://www.acastipharma.com

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

