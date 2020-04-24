Acasti Pharma – Consenus Indicates Potential 375.5% Upside

Acasti Pharma with ticker code (ACST) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.15 and 1.89 calculating the average target price we see 2.52. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.53 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 375.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.39 and the 200 day moving average is 1.29. The company has a market cap of $50m. Find out more information at: http://www.acastipharma.com

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

