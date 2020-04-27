Acasti Pharma – Consenus Indicates Potential 358.2% Upside

Acasti Pharma with ticker code (ACST) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 3.15 and 1.89 calculating the mean target price we have 2.52. With the stocks previous close at 0.55 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 358.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.4 and the 200 day MA is 1.27. The market capitalisation for the company is $49m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.acastipharma.com

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn