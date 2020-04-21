Acasti Pharma – Consenus Indicates Potential 287.7% Upside

Acasti Pharma found using ticker (ACST) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.15 and 1.89 and has a mean target at 2.52. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.65 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 287.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.39 and the 200 day moving average is 1.3. The company has a market cap of $51m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.acastipharma.com
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.