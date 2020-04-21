Acasti Pharma – Consenus Indicates Potential 287.7% Upside

Acasti Pharma found using ticker (ACST) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3.15 and 1.89 and has a mean target at 2.52. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.65 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 287.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.39 and the 200 day moving average is 1.3. The company has a market cap of $51m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.acastipharma.com

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn