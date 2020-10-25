Acadia Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.5% Upside

Acadia Realty Trust with ticker code (AKR) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 18 and 11 with a mean TP of 13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.12 this would imply there is a potential upside of 28.5%. The day 50 moving average is 10.82 and the 200 day MA is 12.02. The company has a market capitalisation of $911m. Find out more information at: http://www.acadiarealty.com

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation’s most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

