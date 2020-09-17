Acadia Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.5% Upside

Acadia Realty Trust with ticker code (AKR) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 18 and 12 calculating the average target price we see 14.1. With the stocks previous close at 11.7 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.5%. The day 50 moving average is 12.1 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.19. The market cap for the company is $1,054m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.acadiarealty.com

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation’s most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

