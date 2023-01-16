Acadia Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.0% Upside

Acadia Realty Trust found using ticker (AKR) have now 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 21 and 15 calculating the mean target price we have 16.83. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.44 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.63 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.43. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,510m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.acadiarealty.com

The potential market cap would be $1,646m based on the market concensus.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation’s most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.