Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Acadia Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Acadia Realty Trust with ticker code (AKR) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23 and 13 with a mean TP of 17.5. Now with the previous closing price of 12.71 this indicates there is a potential upside of 37.7%. The 50 day MA is 14.87 and the 200 day moving average is 18.29. The market cap for the company is $1,305m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.acadiarealty.com

The potential market cap would be $1,797m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual  Core Portfolio and Fund  operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation’s most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.