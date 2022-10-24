Acadia Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.7% Upside

Acadia Realty Trust with ticker code (AKR) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23 and 13 with a mean TP of 17.5. Now with the previous closing price of 12.71 this indicates there is a potential upside of 37.7%. The 50 day MA is 14.87 and the 200 day moving average is 18.29. The market cap for the company is $1,305m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.acadiarealty.com

The potential market cap would be $1,797m based on the market concensus.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual  Core Portfolio and Fund  operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation’s most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.