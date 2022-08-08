Twitter
Acadia Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.2% Upside

Acadia Realty Trust with ticker code (AKR) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 15 with a mean TP of 19.83. With the stocks previous close at 16.23 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 22.2%. The day 50 moving average is 16.96 while the 200 day moving average is 20.13. The company has a market cap of $1,623m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.acadiarealty.com

The potential market cap would be $1,983m based on the market concensus.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual  Core Portfolio and Fund  operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation’s most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

