Acadia Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.1% Upside

Acadia Realty Trust with ticker code (AKR) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 23 and 15 and has a mean target at 19.83. Now with the previous closing price of 16.79 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 17.45 and the 200 day MA is 20.4. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,663m. Visit the company website at: https://www.acadiarealty.com

The potential market cap would be $1,964m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual  Core Portfolio and Fund  operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation’s most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.