Acadia Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.1% Upside

Acadia Realty Trust with ticker code (AKR) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 13 and has a mean target at 17.5. With the stocks previous close at 14.95 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 13.89 and the 200 moving average now moves to 17.64. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,494m. Company Website: https://www.acadiarealty.com

The potential market cap would be $1,749m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual  Core Portfolio and Fund  operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation’s most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.