Acadia Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.1% Upside

Acadia Realty Trust found using ticker (AKR) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 26 and 22 with the average target price sitting at 24.14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 20.61 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 20.87 while the 200 day moving average is 21.01. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,807m. Visit the company website at: http://www.acadiarealty.com

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â Core Portfolio and Fund Â operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation’s most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.