Acadia Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.6% Upside

Acadia Realty Trust found using ticker (AKR) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 21 and 15 with a mean TP of 16.83. Now with the previous closing price of 14.43 this would imply there is a potential upside of 16.6%. The 50 day MA is 14.55 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.61. The company has a market cap of $1,456m. Visit the company website at: https://www.acadiarealty.com

The potential market cap would be $1,698m based on the market concensus.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation’s most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.