Acadia Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Acadia Realty Trust found using ticker (AKR) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 23 with the average target price sitting at 24.71. Now with the previous closing price of 21.19 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 21.14 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.33. The company has a market cap of $2,088m. Visit the company website at: https://www.acadiarealty.com

The potential market cap would be $2,435m based on the market concensus.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual  Core Portfolio and Fund  operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation’s most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

