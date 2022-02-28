Acadia Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.6% Upside

Acadia Realty Trust found using ticker (AKR) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 22 with a mean TP of 24.29. Now with the previous closing price of 21.19 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 14.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 20.87 and the 200 day MA is 21.37. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,055m. Visit the company website at: https://www.acadiarealty.com

The potential market cap would be $2,356m based on the market concensus.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â Core Portfolio and Fund Â operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation’s most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.