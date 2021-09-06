Acadia Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.5% Upside

Acadia Realty Trust found using ticker (AKR) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 26 and 22 and has a mean target at 24.14. Now with the previous closing price of 21.45 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.5%. The day 50 moving average is 21.11 and the 200 day MA is 20.89. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,890m. Company Website: http://www.acadiarealty.com

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â Core Portfolio and Fund Â operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation’s most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.