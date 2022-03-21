Acadia Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.3% Upside

Acadia Realty Trust found using ticker (AKR) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 23 calculating the average target price we see 24.71. With the stocks previous close at 22 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 20.95 and the 200 day moving average is 21.38. The market cap for the company is $2,174m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.acadiarealty.com

The potential market cap would be $2,442m based on the market concensus.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â Core Portfolio and Fund Â operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation’s most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.