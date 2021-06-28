Acadia Realty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.0% Upside

Acadia Realty Trust with ticker code (AKR) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 22 and has a mean target at 24.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.98 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 21.68 while the 200 day moving average is 18.75. The company has a market cap of $1,913m. Visit the company website at: http://www.acadiarealty.com

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â Core Portfolio and Fund Â operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation’s most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.