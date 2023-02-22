Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Abrdn PLC -12.2% potential downside indicated by HSBC

Broker Ratings

Abrdn PLC with ticker (LON:ABDN) now has a potential downside of -12.2% according to HSBC.



HSBC set a target price of 185 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Abrdn PLC share price of 208 GBX at opening today (22/02/2023) indicates a potential downside of -12.2%. Trading has ranged between 131 (52 week low) and 237 (52 week high) with an average of 4,773,089 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £4,087,859,431.

abrdn plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s segments include Investments, Advisor and Personal. Its Investment segment is a global asset management business, which provides investment solutions for institutional, wholesale and insurance clients and includes the Tritax and Finimize businesses. Its Advisor segment offers platform technology and tools that enable wealth managers and financial advisers to look after the needs of their clients and their businesses. This segment offers its services through the Wrap and Elevate adviser platforms. The Personal segment offers financial planning, digital direct-to-consumer services and discretionary fund management services, which helps people to plan for their financial future. The Company manages and administers approximately £532 billion of assets for its clients. The Company’s subsidiary interactive investor is a flat-fee investment platform, offering subscription pricing and a whole-of-market investment choice.



