Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

abrdn European Logistics Income PLC -2.0% potential downside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Broker Ratings

abrdn European Logistics Income PLC with ticker (LON:ASLI) now has a potential downside of -2.0% according to RBC Capital Markets.



RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 96 GBX for the company, which when compared to the abrdn European Logistics Income PLC share price of 98 GBX at opening today (13/07/2022) indicates a potential downside of -2.0%. Trading has ranged between 95 (52 week low) and 130 (52 week high) with an average of 570,804 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £398,728,491.

abrdn European Logistics Income plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide a regular income return together with the potential for long-term income and capital growth from investing in European logistics real estate. The Company aims to deliver the investment objective through investment in, and active asset management of, a diversified portfolio of logistics real estate assets in Europe. The Company will invest in a portfolio of single and multi-let assets diversified by both geography and tenant throughout Europe, predominantly targeting well-located assets at established distribution hubs and within population centers. Its investment manager will seek to identify assets benefitting from long-term, index-linked, leases, as well as those, which may benefit from structural change, and will take into account several factors. Aberdeen Standard Fund Managers Limited is the Company’s alternative investment fund manager.



Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.