abrdn European Logistics Income PLC -2.0% potential downside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

abrdn European Logistics Income PLC with ticker (LON:ASLI) now has a potential downside of -2.0% according to RBC Capital Markets.







RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 96 GBX for the company, which when compared to the abrdn European Logistics Income PLC share price of 98 GBX at opening today (13/07/2022) indicates a potential downside of -2.0%. Trading has ranged between 95 (52 week low) and 130 (52 week high) with an average of 570,804 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £398,728,491.



abrdn European Logistics Income plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to provide a regular income return together with the potential for long-term income and capital growth from investing in European logistics real estate. The Company aims to deliver the investment objective through investment in, and active asset management of, a diversified portfolio of logistics real estate assets in Europe. The Company will invest in a portfolio of single and multi-let assets diversified by both geography and tenant throughout Europe, predominantly targeting well-located assets at established distribution hubs and within population centers. Its investment manager will seek to identify assets benefitting from long-term, index-linked, leases, as well as those, which may benefit from structural change, and will take into account several factors. Aberdeen Standard Fund Managers Limited is the Company’s alternative investment fund manager.







