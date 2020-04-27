Abraxas Petroleum Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential -44.8% Downside

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation with ticker code (AXAS) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 0.25 and 0.08 with a mean TP of 0.16. With the stocks previous close at 0.29 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -44.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.14 and the 200 day moving average is 0.25. The market capitalisation for the company is $55m. Visit the company website at: http://www.abraxaspetroleum.com

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves were 67.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

