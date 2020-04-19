Abraxas Petroleum Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 23.1% Upside

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation with ticker code (AXAS) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 0.25 and 0.08 calculating the average target price we see 0.16. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.13 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 23.1%. The 50 day MA is 0.14 while the 200 day moving average is 0.26. The market cap for the company is $24m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.abraxaspetroleum.com

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves were 67.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

