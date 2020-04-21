Abraxas Petroleum Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 14.3% Upside

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation with ticker code (AXAS) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 0.25 and 0.08 with the average target price sitting at 0.16. With the stocks previous close at 0.14 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.3%. The day 50 moving average is 0.14 while the 200 day moving average is 0.26. The company has a market capitalisation of $22m. Company Website: http://www.abraxaspetroleum.com

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves were 67.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn