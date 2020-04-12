Abraxas Petroleum Corporation – Consenus Indicates Potential 135.7% Upside

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation found using ticker (AXAS) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1 and 0.08 calculating the average target price we see 0.33. Now with the previous closing price of 0.14 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 135.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.14 and the 200 day MA is 0.27. The company has a market cap of $27m. Find out more information at: http://www.abraxaspetroleum.com

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves were 67.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

