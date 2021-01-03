Abraxas Petroleum Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.4% Upside

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation found using ticker (AXAS) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 2 calculating the average target price we see 3.5. With the stocks previous close at 2.39 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 46.4%. The 50 day MA is 2.45 while the 200 day moving average is 3.25. The market capitalisation for the company is $19m. Visit the company website at: http://www.abraxaspetroleum.com

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves were 56.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.