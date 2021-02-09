Twitter
Abraxas Petroleum Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.7% Downside

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation found using ticker (AXAS) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 5 and 2 with a mean TP of 3.5. Now with the previous closing price of 3.71 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -5.7%. The 50 day MA is 2.67 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.86. The company has a market cap of $31m. Find out more information at: http://www.abraxaspetroleum.com

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves were 56.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

