ABM Industries Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.9% Upside

ABM Industries Incorporated with ticker code (ABM) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 51 and 45 and has a mean target at 46.5. Now with the previous closing price of 34.73 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 33.9%. The 50 day MA is 37.06 while the 200 day moving average is 34.87. The market cap for the company is $2,259m. Find out more information at: http://www.abm.com

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn