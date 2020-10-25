ABM Industries Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.0% Upside

ABM Industries Incorporated found using ticker (ABM) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 51 and 45 and has a mean target at 46.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 34.95 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 33.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 36.6 and the 200 moving average now moves to 35.07. The company has a market cap of $2,379m. Company Website: http://www.abm.com

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

