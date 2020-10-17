ABM Industries Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.9% Upside

ABM Industries Incorporated found using ticker (ABM) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 51 and 45 and has a mean target at 46.5. Now with the previous closing price of 34.98 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 32.9%. The day 50 moving average is 37.28 while the 200 day moving average is 34.57. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,337m. Find out more information at: http://www.abm.com
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.