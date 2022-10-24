Twitter Linkedin Facebook

ABM Industries Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 41.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

ABM Industries Incorporated found using ticker (ABM) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 51 and has a mean target at 58. Given that the stocks previous close was at 40.96 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 41.6%. The 50 day MA is 42.99 while the 200 day moving average is 44.29. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,766m. Company Website: https://www.abm.com

The potential market cap would be $3,917m based on the market concensus.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

