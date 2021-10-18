ABM Industries Incorporated – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.8% Upside

ABM Industries Incorporated found using ticker (ABM) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 82 and 48 calculating the mean target price we have 62. Now with the previous closing price of 46 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 34.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 46.24 and the 200 moving average now moves to 48.06. The market cap for the company is $3,035m. Find out more information at: http://www.abm.com

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.